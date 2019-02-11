Lyft vs. Uber: What to know about the ride-hailing rivals
Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two companies ahead of their likely public debuts this year.
Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two companies ahead of their likely public debuts this year.
Ride-hailing companies file IPO paperwork, extending their rivalry beyond customers and drivers
These are the top five biggest IPOs in history.
Details about the IPO were not immediately known.
Ride-hailing company Lyft said Thursday it filed paperwork for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock.
Many Americans are turning to ridesharing platforms to find work, but how much do drivers really make?