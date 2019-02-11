Microsoft fends off Apple, remains most valuable US company
Microsoft maintained its lead, but Apple is staging a comeback.
Amazon shares closed up more than 3 percent, pushing the e-commerce giant’s market capitalization to $796.8 billion.
The country has always depended on access to the best technology American companies make, Microsoft President Brad Smith said.
Apple’s market capitalization is now about $847 billion, compared to Microsoft's $851 billion.