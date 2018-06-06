Currencies

Bitcoin tumbles after hacking of South Korean cryptocurrency exchange
FBN's Cheryl Casone on bitcoin trading sharply lower after a cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea was hacked.
U.S. stocks are mostly lower Friday morning after small losses the day before and technology companies are down after they took their biggest drop in six weeks.
Asian shares were lower Friday, as investors awaited the Group of Seven leaders' meeting, continuing into the weekend, and for European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings next week.
The price of bitcoin declined from a high of nearly $20,000 in December to about $7,750 as of Thursday.
Asian stock markets rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street as remarks by a European Central Bank board member eased worries about the new Italian government's spending plans.
U.S. stocks are mostly rising Wednesday morning as banks rise in tandem with interest rates.
A top European Central Bank official says bank officials will begin discussions next week on withdrawing their bond-purchase stimulus — suggesting the ECB isn't overly worried by the recent political upheaval in Italy.
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Wednesday ahead of a meeting of major industrialized economies overshadowed by tension over U.S. steel tariffs.
U.S. stocks are mostly higher early Tuesday after posting solid gains over the last two days.
Italy's populist government will present its agenda to Parliament, where the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League have slim majorities that are expected to give Premier Giuseppe Conte the necessary votes of confidence to start governing.
The Latest on Italian politics (all times local): 1:45 p.m. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has declared the Europe Union's immigration policy a "failure" and demanded it be renegotiated as he outlined the policy agenda of the populist 5-Star Movement and League's "government of change."
Asian shares were mixed Tuesday in narrow trading as investors watched the tit-for-tat exchanges between the U.S. and China over trade.
U.S. stocks are rising Monday morning as technology companies and banks gain ground.
Best known as the founder of McAfee antivirus software, the off-beat tech titan previously ran an unsuccessful bid for president in 2016.
Asian and European shares rose Monday after last week's upbeat U.S. jobs report, despite the impasse between Beijing and Washington over trade.
The S&P 500 was on pace to erase its losses from earlier in the week, and interest rates climbed after a report on Friday showed that the strengthening U.S. job market remains on course.
Asian shares gave up modest early gains to drift lower on Friday after U.S. stocks skidded amid mounting trade tensions.
U.S. stocks are mostly lower Thursday morning following big swings over the last two days.
U.S. stocks are climbing Wednesday morning, recovering some of the ground they lost the day before, as investors hope Italy might be able to avoid a new round of elections.