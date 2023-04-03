Expand / Collapse search
STOCK MARKET NEWS: WWE, UFC’s $21 billion deal, oil soars on OPEC surprise, McDonald’s layoffs

OPEC’s surprise oil move sends crude soaring, WWE, UFC combine in $21 billion deal, McDonald’s, UBS layoffs loom per reports and Tesla deliveries come up short. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business, Associated Press and Reuters

McDonald's layoffs

McDonald's is preparing for layoffs, advising employees to work from home until their status is confirmed, according to the WSJ. Last week, shares hit an all-time high absent of any concrete news at the time.

Vince McMahan's WWE and parent company of UFC, Endeavor, are combining in a $21 billion deal.

Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company, while WWE shareholders will have a 49% stake. The deal values UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion. The announcement comes hours after WWE hosted WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California.

OPEC+ meeting scheduled after oil production cut announced

OPEC and OPEC+, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries, announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day.

The move pushed oil prices to the $80 per barrel level.

The oil output reduction will be in effect from May through the end of 2023.

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Monday.

