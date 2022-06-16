Expand / Collapse search
Revlon files for bankruptcy protection

The cosmetics maker was bought by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes in 1985.

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 15

Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday after struggling with debt and competition from upstart brands.

The company listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

 Revlon makeup products are displayed at a CVS store. ( (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The cosmetics maker, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, had been in restructuring talks with top-ranking lenders ahead of debt maturities that begin next year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

COSMETICS MAKER REVLON NEARS CHAPTER 11 FILING

Perelman’s private-equity firm bought Revlon in 1985.

Revlon makeup products are displayed at a CVS store in Sausalito, California.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Revlon's brands include American Crew, Elizabeth Arden and Almay to name a few.

Revlon's competitors included brands backed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

Reuters contributed to this report.