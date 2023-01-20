Regal Cinemas closing 39 US movie theaters following parent company Cineworld's bankruptcy filing

Regal Cinemas is preparing to close 39 movie theaters around the U.S. in mid-February, according to a new document filed in bankruptcy court this week by its U.K. parent company Cineworld.

The filing says by rejecting the leases starting Feb. 15, "the Debtors estimate.... [it] will save their estates approximately $22 million annually."

Cineworld, which filed for bankruptcy in September, wrote that its "businesses have been acutely impacted by the global spread of COVID-19 and its attendant consequences, including a decline in cinema attendance, a disrupted film release and production schedule, and a rise in at home entertainment alternatives."

The 39 theaters set to close are:

Alaska:

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, Anchorage

California:

Berkeley 7, Berkeley

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, Cajon

Metro Point, Costa Mesa

Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, Escondido

Hemet Cinema 12, Hemet

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, Los Angeles

Yorba Linda & IMAX, Yorba Linda

Colorado:

Meadows Stadium 12, Littleton

SouthGlenn Stadium 14, Centennial

Florida:

Shadowood 16, Boca Raton

South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, Miami

Hawaii:

Keauhou Stadium 7, Kona

Illinois:

Bolingbrook Stadium 12, Bolingbrook

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, Round Lake Beach

Maine:

Brunswick 10, Brunswick

Maryland:

Bowie Stadium 14, Bowie

Rockville Center Stadium 13, Rockville

Massachusetts:

Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, Boston

Nebraska:

Omaha Stadium 16, Omaha

Nevada:

Village Square Stadium 18, Las Vegas

New Hampshire:

Concord 10, Concord

New Jersey:

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, Mays Landing

Pohatcong Stadium 12, Phillipsburg

New Mexico:

Santa Fe Stadium 14, Santa Fe

New York:

Elmwood Center 16, Buffalo

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, Ithaca

Cortlandt Town Center, Mohegan Lake

Union Square Stadium 14, New York

Greece Ridge Stadium 12, Rochester

Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, Williamsville

North Carolina:

Beaver Creek Stadium 12, Apex

Ohio:

Montrose Movies Stadium 12, Akron

Pennsylvania:

Barn Plaza Stadium 14, Doylestown

Oaks Stadium 24, Oaks

Virginia:

Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, Charlottesville

Greenbrier Stadium 13, Chesapeake

Washington:

Meridian 16, Seattle

Washington, D.C.:

Gallery Place Stadium 14, Washington, D.C.

