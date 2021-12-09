Starbucks store in Buffalo votes to unionize

Starbucks employees at the coffee chain's Elmwood Village location in Buffalo have voted 19 to 8 in favor of being represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

If the National Labor Relations Board certifies the vote — a process expected to take about a week — it would be the first for the coffee chain's 8,000 company-owned U.S. locations to form a union. Meanwhile, ballot counting continues in two additional separate votes at Starbucks' Camp Road and Genesee Street locations.

Around 111 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote by mail starting last month. Starbucks asked the NLRB to hold one vote with all 20 of its Buffalo-area stores, but the board rejected that request, saying store-by-store votes were appropriate under labor law.

The union needs a majority of votes to be successful at each location. In addition to seeking union representation, the workers are asking for more input on pay and store operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.