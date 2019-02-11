5 Things Lockheed Martin Management Wants You to Know
Thing 1: Lockheed's F-35 is on track and gaining speed.
Thing 1: Lockheed's F-35 is on track and gaining speed.
Poland's defense minister says the country is signing a $414 million deal with the U.S. government for the purchase of mobile artillery rocket systems.
The country is about to become the biggest foreign buyer of these jets.
The combat ship was the first commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy.
This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.