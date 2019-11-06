The Business of Food

China resumes Canadian pork purchases after swine fever outbreak ravages meat supply
China stopped purchasing beef and pork from Canada over the summer.
How fast food chains are feeding on healthy diets
Despite higher prices, consumers willing to pay more for healthy options
These fast food chains get an 'F' for antibiotics use in beef supply
These fast food chains fail to provide consumers with antibiotic-free meat, a new report suggests.
Food delivery from ghost kitchens brings restaurant-quality food to the masses
Ghost kitchens run by these popular restaurants are delivering food to the masses.