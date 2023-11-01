Expand / Collapse search
Tip your driver or pay the price: DoorDash warns delivery delays happening with no tip

DoorDash has added a pop-up in its app warning customers that orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered.

Customers ordering from the popular online-delivery service DoorDash may want to think twice before skipping the tip.

The food delivery app announced that it's testing out a new pop-up warning for customers, prompting them to decide whether to proceed with an order that lacks a tip.

DoorDash emphasized that its drivers have the freedom to select which orders they wish to take and that they can even view whether a tip is included before taking on an order.  

The company says because of this option for the dasher, if no tip is left, it’s possible that it might take more time for a driver to pick up the order. 

food delivery signs in restaurant window

Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats signs on restaurant door in New York City. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DoorDash states that it compensates drivers with payments ranging from $2 to $10 for each order, with drivers receiving 100% of the tips provided.

DoorDash app prompts users to tip

A screenshot of the alert DoorDash is testing when certain customers don't put a tip in for their dasher. (DoorDash / Fox News)

A DoorDash spokesperson added that the pop-up disclaimer in the app is a pilot being testing to help create the best possible experience for all, adding that the company is looking closely at the results and feedback from the new prompt.

DoorDash delivery person in black coat seen delivering order on bike

A delivery person for Doordash rides his bike in the rain during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri / Reuters Photos)

DoorDash did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.