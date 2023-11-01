Tip your driver or pay the price: DoorDash warns delivery delays happening with no tip

Customers ordering from the popular online-delivery service DoorDash may want to think twice before skipping the tip.

The food delivery app announced that it's testing out a new pop-up warning for customers, prompting them to decide whether to proceed with an order that lacks a tip.

DoorDash emphasized that its drivers have the freedom to select which orders they wish to take and that they can even view whether a tip is included before taking on an order.

The company says because of this option for the dasher, if no tip is left, it’s possible that it might take more time for a driver to pick up the order.

DoorDash states that it compensates drivers with payments ranging from $2 to $10 for each order, with drivers receiving 100% of the tips provided.

A DoorDash spokesperson added that the pop-up disclaimer in the app is a pilot being testing to help create the best possible experience for all, adding that the company is looking closely at the results and feedback from the new prompt.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.