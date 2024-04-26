Butter lovers to have new Ritz cracker offering in limited-edition flavor, plus gold-bar opportunity

One of the nation’s best-known snacks — Ritz, the butter-flavored cracker — announced a new limited-edition Buttery-er Flavored Crackers will hit store shelves on April 29, 2024.

The catchy slogan is "Live Buttery-er."

The limited-edition variety is said to be infused with extra buttery flavor.

The company said that Ritz Buttery-er Crackers "capture the buttery flavor that fans know and love, elevating the flaky and irresistible crackers with an extra boost of decadence in every bite," according to a press statement.

To celebrate the new cracker, the Ritz brand teamed up with renowned jewelry designer Greg Yüna to create a 24-karat solid gold bar in the shape of (what else?) a stick of butter — and said fans will have a chance to win it beginning May 1.

It's valued at approximately $100,000, according to the company.

Mayte Killeen, Ritz senior brand manager based in New York, told FOX Business via email that there will be one winner of the 24-karat gold bar in the shape of a traditional stick of butter — all in homage to the extra-buttery flavor.

"Gold can add a touch of luxury to anything."

When commissioned to design the grand prize, Yüna, also based in New York, said he was honored.

"Gold can add a touch of luxury to anything," he told Fox News Digital via email. "We were thrilled to put our own unique spin on this project as my team knows how to be extra and go above and beyond."

The move comes as gold prices hit a record $2,365.09 an ounce earlier this month before easing. Investors are stocking up on the yellow metal as a hedge against inflation and as geopolitical risks rise.

What will shoppers see?

For the Buttery-er Flavored Crackers box, Killeen said the company "wanted to underscore the buttery flavor by using a golden yellow color that looks like it drips down the top of the box — like melted butter."

In addition, Killeen told Fox News that Ritz also wanted to tie that buttery flavor to "the opulent prize — a solid gold bar in the shape of a stick of butter valued at $100,000."

The limited-edition sticker at the top of the box also has a gold-reflecting finish.

The story of Ritz has deep roots in the U.S.

In 1934, during the Great Depression, Nabisco introduced Ritz Crackers.

"The circular, lightly salted cracker with a small, scalloped edge became an instant classic and a top seller at a time of economic hardship when Americans yearned for a tasty yet affordable option for their families," said Killeen.

Ritz Crackers have been a staple in American households since.

"Today, Ritz Crackers are not only an enjoyable snack on their own but serve as the perfect ingredient in many recipes – whether simply topped with cheese or peanut butter, crushed as a breading for chicken or layered in a classic casserole," continued Killeen.

Ritz crackers today are manufactured by Mondelēz International, headquartered in Chicago.

The limited-edition Ritz Buttery-er Crackers, with a suggested retail price of $4.29, will be available at retailers nationwide starting April 29, 2024.

How to enter contest opening May 1

To take part in the contest that begins May 1, fans have the option to showcase their "buttery-er" selves on social media. They can create a TikTok video starting May 1, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ending on May 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET, the brand said.

Anyone taking part should use the tag @theritzcrackersofficial and include the hashtags #livebutteryer and #RITZcontest.

There is no purchase necessary to enter.

For those who prefer not to use social media but still want to enter the contest starting May 1, more information can be found here.