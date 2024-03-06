Hidden Valley Ranch launches Cheez-It-flavored dressing, ‘Cheezy Ranch’

Ranch dressing is getting a cheesy twist.

Hidden Valley Ranch has announced its collaboration with Cheez-It to create the all-new Cheezy Ranch.

The company is calling the dressing the "cheeziest ranch yet," according to a press release.

The cheesy creation was inspired by ranch lovers who combined ranch dressing with Cheez-It crackers, according to Hidden Valley Ranch marketing director CC Ciafone.

"Ranch fans never cease to amaze us with their creative twists on Hidden Valley Ranch," she wrote in a statement. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to make this dream collaboration a reality."

The rollout of the new Cheez-It-inspired ranch comes before National Ranch Day on March 10 – but it’s not a party of one.

Hidden Valley Ranch is unveiling six additional flavors this spring, including garlic ranch, Nashville hot, creamy jalapeño, spicy hot honey, Green Goddess and Parmesan ranch.

The company encouraged consumers to try the Cheez-It ranch with dippable foods, like French fries, soft pretzels or a plate of nachos.

"Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It fans share the same obsession with our delicious food, so bringing them together made perfect sense," Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It, wrote in a statement.

"For the first time ever, our fans can drizzle the cheezy deliciousness they know and love on just about anything," the statement said.

"That’s why we’re so excited to partner with Hidden Valley Ranch to bring this craveable, cheezy combo to all kinds of snacks."

Cheezy Ranch will be available for $5.99 at nationwide Walmart stores at the end of March and at Kroger stores in April.

FOX Business reached out to Kellogg and Hidden Valley for comment.