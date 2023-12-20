Dunkin' to stop offering customers coconut milk option

Dunkin’ will stop offering customers coconut milk for beverages in the U.S., the coffee and donut chain told FOX Business in a statement.

That change, reported earlier Wednesday by CNN, will apply to all its American stores by year's end.

"Although Dunkin’ is indeed bidding farewell to coconut milk at locations nationwide in 2023, new and exciting beverage innovations are on the horizon in 2024 to provide guests with a growing variety of both coffee and non-coffee drinks to enjoy," the Inspire Brands-owned company said.

Dunkin’ first rolled out its coconut milk in April 2021, bringing the total number of plant-based milks at the chain to three, a press release from the time said. Other non-dairy substitutes, which will remain available for all Dunkin’ drinks, include almond milk and oat milk, Dunkin’ told FOX Business.

Once the chain ditches coconut milk, customers "will still be able to order" mango pineapple or strawberry dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refreshers "with a green tea base," the company also said.

Dunkin’, purchased by Inspire Brands for $11.3 billion a few years ago, has made other recent menu-related moves.

For the fall, for example, it rolled out some seasonal drinks, including its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. It also has some winter-specific offerings like the Pink Velvet Macchiato and White Hazelnut Bark Coffee on the way, the brand said Tuesday.

The coffee and donut chain’s global footprint spans over 13,200 restaurants. It produced $12.4 billion in system sales in fiscal 2022, according to Inspire Brands.

Chains like Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic also fall under the Inspire Brands umbrella.