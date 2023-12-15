Expand / Collapse search
Greek-yogurt maker Chobani buys coffee company La Colombe for $900M

La Colombe has been around since 1994

Greek-yogurt maker Chobani said on Friday it had bought ready-to-drink coffee maker La Colombe for $900 million to expand its beverage business.

CHOBANI CEO LEADS TURKEY, SYRIA, EARTHQUAKE RELIEF, ASKS OTHER CEOS TO STEP UP

Chobani said it bought the Philadelphia-based company through a combination of newly issued $550 million term loan, cash on hand and in exchange of Keurig Dr Pepper's minority equity stake in the coffee brewer.

Chobani products

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Chobani® Greek Yogurt in 32 oz. tubs and multi-packs are seen on the shelf in the dairy aisle at a local grocery store on August 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Chobani) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Chobani / Getty Images)

Last year, Chobani withdrew its plans for an initial public offering in the United States after having delayed its listing plans earlier. The company has been expanding its product categories by adding products such as coffee creamers.

Chobani products

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Chobani® Non-Dairy Oatmilk in a variety of flavors on the shelf in the dairy aisle of a local grocery store on August 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Chobani) (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Chobani / Getty Images)

La Colombe will continue to operate as an independent brand, the companies said.

CHOBANI CEO SAYS PULLING IPO WAS ONE OF THE BEST DECISIONS COMPANY HAS MADE