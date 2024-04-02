Woman shocked at 'pricey' grocery store veggie and fruit platters costing over $30 each

A woman was shocked to find vegetable and fruit platters at the local grocery store with hefty price tags.

Nikita Cekay was shopping at a supermarket in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, when she came across a pre-cut vegetable platter.

The "celebration vegetable tray" included tomatoes, cucumber, celery, carrots and cauliflower pieces and had a $45 CAD – or roughly $33 in U.S. dollars – price tag.

The fruit platter contained pre-cut strawberries, pineapple, watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew — and was priced at about the same.

The 24-year-old art director took to TikTok to share her disbelief.

The video, which currently has some 900,000 views on the social media platform, shows Cekay expressing her shock at the expensive platter.

"Am I crazy to think that this is literally so expensive?" she questions in the video.

Cekay told SWNS that she understands pre-packaged and pre-cut veggie and fruit platters are priced higher due to the manual labor involved before putting them out on the shelf.

"I get with these kind[s] of things, they are paying a prep employee to package these, so there should be an upcharge," she noted.

"I need to know WHO IS BUYING THIS??"

She added, "I‘ve always known grocery stores will sell prepared food at a higher price tag, but it just wasn’t even close to being on the higher end of pricey-but-still-doable."

The Canadian said that she'd noticed a gradual price increase, but told SWNS that it’s a "whole political conversation to be had that I won’t get into."

The video on TikTok has over 5,000 comments, with others saying they're also confused by the high price.

One user wrote, "I need to know WHO IS BUYING THIS??"

Another commented, "That has to be a misprint."

Cekay said she hopes the employees at the grocery store are being compensated well — "because they deserve it."

FOX Business reached out to Cekay for further comment.