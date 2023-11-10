Logan Paul unveils contest to win $500K gold Prime bottle to celebrate sales milestone

Social media star and Prime co-founder Logan Paul is celebrating the drink brand's collosal success by giving fans the opportunity to win a pricey gold Prime bottle – with a catch.

"To celebrate selling our billionth bottle, we're actually doing a contest," Paul told "Varney & Co." Friday. "This is a 24-carat solid gold Prime worth half a million dollars. And we have a pop-up shop in New York, people can come by, enter a code, and they have a chance to win this $500K gold Prime."

"But if no one gets it right – the code – in 48 hours, it's going to be dropped in a vat of acid and be destroyed completely," Paul continued. "Disruption. That's the name of our game."

FOX Business' Stuart Varney joked about Paul's extraordinary contest, calling it a "publicity stunt."

"That's what we do!" the professional wrestler quickly responded.

The contest will be held in both New York City and London, giving consumers an opportunity to win a total of $1 million of "Golden Prime."

YouTubers Paul and KSI launched their drink company in 2022 to fast success, announcing Prime is expected to surpass $1.2 billion in sales by the end of 2023.

"I have to say I'm proud of it. I'm going to be arrogant for a second and say that's insane. Two YouTubers founded a hydration company and did $1.2 billion in revenue in their second year. We're the fastest growing hydration beverage in history. I don't know how we got here. The marketing is great, the product's great. We have great distributors," Paul continued.

Paul has repeatedly refuted claims that children are unable to distinguish the difference between the caffeinated and non-caffeinated versions of the drink.

"We make as much of a distinction as we can," he said of the hydration and energy products.

Paul's success is not limited to his drink company. The business mogul said Friday that he is willing to invest "anywhere [he] can be disruptive" – a strategy that has proven to be massively successful.

"Since I'm young, I like to take risks with my money. Sometimes it's paid off, sometimes it hasn't. But to be honest, I'm more focused on compounding the money I've made with big investments. Not so much safe investments. My risk portfolio is high," he continued.

In 2022, Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 38. During his appearance on Friday, the recently crowned WWE United States champion revealed he plans to focus on his wrestling career for the near future.

"I got to defend this belt. There's going to be people coming after me. Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes. Like, whoever wants it, they can come get it. You know, Mr. Bad Bunny. Whoever wants it can come get it. But I got some stuff to do in the WWE."