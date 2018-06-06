Industry Insights

Could Better Tech Prevent Train Wrecks?

A deadly train incident on the Metro North rail line in New York this week is yet another reminder of the potential dangers surrounding commuters. Yet new technology is in the process of being implemented, in an effort to make trains safer. 

Powering The Grid From Afar

It's the conundrum of electrical utilities: in the heat of the summer, when customers have their air conditioners and lights running and are sucking up power to run their businesses, how can a utility prevent overloaded, overheated circuits that can lead to fires and even blackouts?