US construction spending fell 2.1% in May

WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. PRIVATE SECTOR ADDED 2.37M JOBS IN JUNE, ADP SAYS

The Commerce Department said May activity dropped by 2.1% following an even larger 3.5% fall in April as the construction industry was rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Home building dropped 4% with construction of single-family homes down 8.5%. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4% with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down.

Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2% in May.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE