First official Space Force recruitment video says maybe your purpose ‘isn’t on this planet’

The U.S. Space Force released its first official recruitment video Wednesday, telling starry-eyed watchers that maybe their purpose on Earth isn’t actually on Earth at all.

The 30-second spot, posted on the agency’s Twitter page, opens with a man looking up at the sky, followed by images of astronauts, rocket launches and high-tech control centers.

“Some people look at the stars and ask, ‘What if?’ Our job is to have an answer,” a voiceover says. “Maybe you weren’t put here just to ask the questions. Maybe you were put here to be the answer. Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet.”

Viewers can click through to the military service’s website, which describes itself as an outlet that “organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.”

USSF responsibilities include developing military space professionals, the site explains, as well as obtaining military space systems and organizing space forces among other tasks.

During a livestream Wednesday, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett said recruitment hasn't been a problem to this point, adding that there’s been an “avalanche of applicants.”

The UUSF was established in December 2019 from the former Air Force Space Command, which was headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

