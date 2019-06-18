Search

How Lego is adding augmented reality to playtime

Lego at Cannes Lions Festival

Lego CMO discusses what the toy company is doing to stay relevant in the digital world of play.

Lego has a spooky new theme to help kids interact with their creations online.

Speaking from the Cannes Lions International Festival, Lego's global CMO Julia Goldin explained to FOXBusiness' Maria Bartiromo how the building-block company is connecting the physical playtime experience with a digital twist.

"What [kids] like is switching between the different worlds, so that has created opportunities to engage with them in different ways," Goldin said.

Lego will unveil their new augmented reality theme "The Hidden Side" in August, and will use what kids build and add a virtual hidden world where their creations can come to life. Players are meant to solve mysteries in a haunted town with their creations.

Watch the video above for more on what Lego is doing to engage kids at home and online.

