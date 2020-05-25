Anheuser-Busch has a plan for all that beer that expired in coronavirus shutdowns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Restaurants across the country have been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. As many now work to reopen, Anheuser-Busch wants to make sure the beer is still fresh.

As an extension of Bud Light’s Open for Takeout program, which connects thirsty patrons with venues open for to-go service, the company announced its Bud Light: Certified Fresh initiative to provide assistance replacing draught and packaged beer that has aged.

The swap will happen at no cost to restaurants.

“We take immense pride in the quality of our products. We also know that people are looking forward to safely enjoying that first beer out with friends,” Anheuser-Busch Chief Sales Officer Brendan Whitworth said in a report. “Bud Light: Certified Fresh encompasses every aspect of our industry-leading quality assurance process and allows us to support the people behind bars and restaurants when they need it the most. When they reopen, they can welcome customers back with the best quality Bud Light.”

The effort comes as Anheuser-Busch reported first-quarter earnings losing 42 cents per share, more than the 14-cent-per-share loss analysts forecast. Sales declined 13 percent from last year and the company withdrew guidance in late February due to the outbreak.

Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are down 50 percent on the year.

Still, the drink maker has contributed $1 million to the U.S. Bartenders Guild’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program for its COVID-19 Relief and Response Program, plus another $1 million to local businesses supporting on-premise bar and restaurant workers.

Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only company lending a helping hand to struggling businesses.

Liquor maker Bacardi recently launched the #RaiseYourSpirits campaign, which promises $3 million in financial aid and support to struggling food and drink businesses. That funding is in addition to another $1 million previously pledged by the company’s Patron brand.

"Dead Pool" actor Ryan Reynolds, the owner of Aviation Gin, launched the #TipYourBartenders initiative, which will kick off with a $15,000 donation to the United States Bartenders Guild and will add an additional 30 percent tip for every bottle delivered through online partners like Drizzly, ReserveBar, MiniBar and Total Wine.’

