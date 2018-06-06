Joe Namath talks football concussions, Super Bowl 52
Gridiron great weighs in on the rising number of concussions among NFL players, previews the title game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gridiron great weighs in on the rising number of concussions among NFL players, previews the title game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Superstar crooner Justin Timberlake will take the stage during halftime of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota. But with the big game just days away, what can we expect from Timberlake’s upcoming performance? Here are 5 things we know about the Grammy-award winner’s halftime show:
The NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell’s contract is up for renewal. Dallas Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is on the offensive and threatening to sue the league. Here’s why and where the feud stems from.
The NFL is big business and the most successful sports league in history. From sponsorships to media deals, here’s how pro football turns its enormous profits.
Former NFL player Johnny Manziel to make promotional appearances during Super Bowl week, selling autographs and selfies at Texas malls
Cheryl Casone reports from San Francisco, California
Cheryl Casone reports from San Francisco, California