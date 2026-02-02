Saquon Barkley tops national jersey sales charts as LIDS unveils compelling stats for 2025 NFL season

With just one game left in the 2025 NFL season, LIDS, the American sports retailer, has rung the numbers and found out which teams and players truly dominate across the United States.

LIDS debuted some visual, data-driven graphics revealing the top-selling merchandise for teams and players in the country, beginning with their top-selling jersey in the NFL.

The title belongs to none other than Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was coming off a season when he joined rare company with over 2,000 yards rushing on his way to helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

But another running back wasn’t far behind, as San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey was the second-highest-selling jersey for LIDS. Meanwhile, Barkley’s teammate, quarterback Jalen Hurts was third on the list, with Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb rounding out the top five.

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) were Nos. 6 and 7, while Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud round out the top 10.

As we look across the country, though, the names and teams vary based on the area. However, the Cowboys still appear to be "America’s Team," at least in LIDS sales.

They were the top-selling team nationally in overall great sales, while the 49ers ranked second. The Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers were numbers three through five, respectively.

Looking closely at Texas, fans would think that, since the Cowboys were top-selling nationally, it would be a Cowboys' player whose jersey sat atop the charts. But it was Stroud and his Texans threads that was the top-selling jersey in the state despite Lamb’s national rank.

In New York, it’s no surprise Allen’s jersey was top-selling, but New Jersey didn’t see any New York Giants or Jets players at the top. Instead, it was Barkley outpacing his old Giants team.

Moving more west, Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had quite the 2025 season under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, making it a no-brainer as to who was the top-selling jersey. Williams proved in his second season that he was the franchise guy they hoped he would be a year ago when he was drafted first overall.

But another quarterback in that NFL Draft has gone further in the playoffs already despite an unfortunate end. Denver Broncos star Bo Nix was the top-selling jersey in Colorado, and he’s earned his stardom after building upon a playoff-bound rookie campaign in 2024.

Nix broke his ankle in the great overtime win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, ending his season before his team fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship.

Speaking of the men from the Northeast, quarterback Drake Maye was the bestseller in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire.

As for teams, the Cowboys have quite the following in the South, including the likes of Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. But the 49ers consume a lot of the Western U.S., with top-selling items in California, Oregon, Utah, New Mexico and Hawaii.

The Chiefs, of course, own the Midwest, as Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska were all over Mahomes and company when they checked out their local LIDS.

These infographic maps are always a fun way to end the season, as it gives insight into who roots for which team every year, and how much that changes based on the always-moving landscape of the NFL standings.

