Trump's New Jersey Generals jacket up for auction

A jacket owned by President Donald Trump, while he was the owner of the New Jersey Generals is up for auction.

During the three-year stint of the United States Football League, which attempted to rival the NFL, Trump owned the team that represented New Jersey and played at Giants Stadium.

Forty years after the last USFL game, Trump's Generals jacket is now up for auction through Grey Flannel Auctions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The white jacket is embroidered with "Trump" on the right chest and a Generals' helmet on the left. The collar, wrists and bottom of the jacket feature the team’s colors, while there are some stains on the inside and near the buttons.

"This jacket is properly marked and presented to us as an owner’s jacket," the auction house's description of the jacket says.

Trump attempted to own a team in the NFL on at least two occasions, including the then-Baltimore Colts and the Buffalo Bills before running for president.

KNICKS SEND CEASE-AND-DESIST TO MAMDANI OVER LOGO USE, SAY THEY ‘WANT TO MAKE IT CLEAR’ THEY DON’T ENDORSE HIM

Trump took over ownership of the Generals in 1984 after originally trying to buy the team ahead of the franchise’s first game.

Under Trump's ownership, the Generals went 25-11 (14-4, 11-7) and made the playoffs in each of his two seasons, but lost in their first playoff game both years.

Herschel Walker and Doug Flutie starred for the Generals before going on to have respective careers in the NFL. Trump wanted to move the Generals to New York, but the league folded in 1986, shortly after it was set to move its schedule from spring and summer to fall to directly compete with the NFL.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bidding is up until Nov. 16, 2025.