Super Bowl ads see Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey go head-to-head while Lady Gaga sings her heart out

Super Bowl LX is almost here, and for plenty of viewers, the real main event isn’t just the game — it’s the commercials.

This year’s Super Bowl ads reflect a mix of returning franchises, first-time campaigns and celebrity-led concepts built to spark conversation well beyond kickoff.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest celebrity-led commercials already rolling out ahead of the big game, with Bradley Cooper, Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck among the stars.

Uber Eats featuring Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey

Uber Eats is bringing back Matthew McConaughey for another Super Bowl commercial, this time pitting him against Bradley Cooper.

In the ad, McConaughey plays a football conspiracy theorist who is convinced the sport exists primarily to sell food. As he rattles off what he believes are undeniable links between football and eating, from player names to familiar terms, Cooper repeatedly pushes back, insisting, "Football’s not selling food."

As the debate escalates, Parker Posey jumps in, siding with McConaughey and encouraging his increasingly over-the-top theories. The back-and-forth builds until the two actors face off at what appears to be a Super Bowl watch party, with Cooper attempting to end the argument by saying, "You’re never going to convince me that football’s selling food."

In addition to the version airing during the game, Uber Eats is also letting fans create their own cut of the commercial. Through the Uber Eats app, users can choose different scenes and unlock surprise celebrity cameos, putting together a personalized Super Bowl ad and deciding for themselves whether football is really about selling food.

Dunkin’ featuring Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Jason Alexander

Ben Affleck is once again teaming up with Dunkin’ for a Super Bowl commercial, this time joined by 1990s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Jason Alexander.

The ad opens with Affleck dusting off an old VHS tape labeled "Network Pilot 95" as he pitches what he describes as a forgotten project to Aniston and her former "Friends" co-star LeBlanc, along with "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander. As Affleck enthusiastically sells the idea, he asks for "reactions, thoughts, love, affection," before insisting the concept is built on what he calls "golden cringe."

The group reacts with skepticism as Affleck grows increasingly defensive, at one point claiming he destroyed every copy of the pilot before admitting he did not. When LeBlanc asks if he can get a copy, Aniston shuts the idea down, warning that no one should ever see it. Affleck assures them it will only air once, prompting visible concern from the group as the mystery around the project remains unresolved.

The commercial marks Affleck’s latest Super Bowl collaboration with Dunkin’, following his appearances in the brand’s 2023, 2024 and 2025 Big Game ads. The full spot is set to air during Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Rocket and Redfin featuring Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is lending her voice to a new Super Bowl commercial for Rocket and Redfin, reimagining the beloved "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood" theme song, "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"

A teaser for the spot shows behind-the-scenes footage of Gaga recording the iconic song as she reflects on watching Mister Rogers as a child and the impact Fred Rogers had on generations of families. In the clip, Gaga explains that she wanted the performance to feel "very heartfelt and kind and warm" as she works through different arrangements in the studio.

The full 60-second commercial will debut during the game and centers on themes of home, community and connection, using music as the emotional backbone of the story. The campaign marks Redfin’s first-ever Super Bowl appearance in the company’s 20-year history, expanding Rocket’s message from a single home to an entire neighborhood.

Gaga said revisiting the song felt especially meaningful, calling it "a special song to revisit at this time," while emphasizing the importance of human connection, a value long associated with Rogers’ legacy.

Squarespace featuring Emma Stone

Emma Stone is making her Super Bowl debut in a new commercial for Squarespace that takes a cinematic look at the high stakes of online identity.

The 30-second spot, titled "Unavailable," follows Stone as she attempts to register emmastone.com, only to discover that the domain name has already been claimed. Shot in black and white, the commercial builds tension as her repeated attempts fail, underscoring the frustration of losing control of a namesake online.

The ad is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Stone’s frequent collaborator, and marks Squarespace’s 12th Super Bowl appearance. It is scheduled to air between the first and second quarters of the game.

The campaign also includes additional short films that expand on the story, showing Stone’s escalating efforts to reclaim the domain and emphasizing the importance of securing an online presence before it is taken.

Fanatics Sportsbook featuring Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is making her Super Bowl debut with Fanatics Sportsbook by leaning into one of the internet’s most persistent theories about her dating life.

In a teaser released ahead of the game, Jenner addresses the so-called "Kardashian curse," joking that "any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch." Rather than pushing back on the narrative, she embraces it, telling viewers she has been "betting on it" as she references past basketball relationships and the online chatter surrounding them.

The campaign, titled "Bet on Kendall," eventually shifts from basketball to football, with Jenner announcing it is time to make her Super Bowl pick. A 30-second version of the commercial will air during the game, while a longer 90-second extended cut is being released digitally.

Jenner officially revealed her pick during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she FaceTimed Tom Brady on air before announcing she is backing the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX. After the segment aired, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin reposted the clip on Instagram, asking followers, "Are you betting with or against @kendalljenner on @fanaticssportsbook? Will the Kurse continue?"

The post quickly sparked a response from Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker, who commented, "I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do." Jenner fired back shortly after, replying, "How’s the ankle?"

Bud Light featuring Post Malone, Peyton Manning and Shane Gillis

Bud Light is returning to the Super Bowl with Post Malone, Peyton Manning and Shane Gillis in a new commercial that turns a wedding reception into chaos over a runaway keg.

In the spot, the trio attends a wedding where the first keg of Bud Light is rolled out, only to break loose and start barreling downhill outside the venue. As Whitney Houston’s "I Will Always Love You" plays in the background, guests sprint, tumble and slide after the keg, turning the celebration into a full-blown scramble to keep the party alive.

The scene ends with the keg finally recovered and tapped, reuniting Malone, Manning and Gillis at the bottom of the hill, dirty and exhausted but clearly satisfied with the outcome. The slapstick moment underscores the lengths Bud Light fans will go to make sure the beer keeps flowing.

The commercial marks another Super Bowl appearance for the trio, with Malone and Manning continuing their long-running partnership with Bud Light and Gillis returning after appearing in last year’s Big Game ad.

Pringles featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is teaming up with Pringles for the brand’s ninth consecutive Super Bowl commercial in a spot that turns a snack into a love interest.

In the ad, titled "Pringleleo," Carpenter jokes that she is "so tired of boys" before deciding to build her ideal partner herself. Using Pringles, she creates Pringleleo, a snack-based soulmate who quickly becomes the center of an over-the-top romance that plays on modern dating tropes.

The playful love story unfolds with exaggerated passion and humor, leaning into Pringles’ familiar stacking gimmick and the brand’s long-running "Once You Pop" tagline. The commercial ends with an intentionally absurd twist, embracing the idea that anything can happen once a Pringles can is opened.

The 30-second spot is scheduled to air during the third quarter of the game, with an extended 60-second version of the ad available online for fans who want to see more of Carpenter and her unconventional new match.

Instacart featuring Ben Stiller and Benson Boone

Instacart is heading back to the Super Bowl with a new commercial starring Ben Stiller and singer Benson Boone that turns grocery shopping into a full-blown disco performance.

The 30-second spot, titled "Bananas," casts Stiller and Boone as retro European pop stars, enthusiastically singing about one very specific experience: choosing your bananas. Shot on vintage-style cameras, the ad leans hard into throwback flair as the duo celebrates the freedom to pick produce exactly the way you want it.

The humor centers on Instacart’s new Preference Picker feature, which lets customers select banana ripeness, from green to extra ripe, directly in the app. As the song builds, the two performers marvel at what they call "a time to be alive," treating the small customization as a revolutionary moment.

Directed by Spike Jonze, the commercial will air during the first quarter in the U.S. and the second quarter in Canada.

Grubhub featuring George Clooney

George Clooney is making his Super Bowl commercial debut in a new Grubhub ad that turns an elegant dinner party into a very dramatic argument about delivery fees.

Set inside a lavish castle, the spot opens with a group of well-dressed guests gathered around a table piled high with takeout. Trouble starts when the final course is announced as "the fees," prompting panic as each guest insists they cannot possibly eat them.

Clooney steps in to end the standoff, calmly declaring that Grubhub will eat the fees instead, a line that quickly spirals into exaggerated repetition as the room reacts in disbelief. The joke lands by treating the absurd moment with complete seriousness.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the 30-second commercial marks both Clooney’s and Grubhub’s first Super Bowl appearance and adds a surreal, prestige touch to the night’s lineup of celebrity-driven ads.

Ritz featuring Bowen Yang, Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson

Ritz is returning to the Super Bowl for a second straight year with a new commercial that sends Bowen Yang, Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson to a snack-filled escape known as "Ritz Island."

In the spot, Yang and Hamm play self-described "salties" who complain about parties, small talk and socializing, even as they admit they cannot resist Ritz crackers. The two debate whether it is worth attending yet another Ritz party, bickering their way toward the action.

Johansson soon enters the scene, embracing the chaos as the reluctant duo is pulled into the celebration. As the party erupts, the ad leans into exaggerated humor and contrast, positioning Ritz as the snack even the most cynical guests cannot turn down.

The commercial marks Ritz’s second consecutive Big Game appearance, continuing the brand’s playful approach to pairing big-name stars with self-aware comedy.

Kellogg’s Raisin Bran featuring William Shatner

William Shatner is bringing bathroom humor to the Super Bowl in a new commercial for Kellogg’s Raisin Bran that leans all the way into a fiber joke.

In the spot, titled "Will Shat," Shatner appears as a high-energy messenger on a mission to bring fiber to the masses. When "duty calls," he drops into a series of everyday settings, including a sports bar, a house party and a tailgate, reminding people it is always time to think about gut health.

The commercial plays up the wordplay around Shatner’s name, with the actor repeatedly popping up to promote Raisin Bran’s high-fiber benefits. The absurd tone escalates as he delivers the message with complete seriousness, even as the joke becomes increasingly obvious.

The ad marks Kellogg’s Raisin Bran’s first Big Game commercial.