Toyota turns Packers fans' theory about star quarterback Jordan Love into fun promotion during annual event

As the holiday season approaches, every major company and brand in the country will be putting together activations and campaigns.

For Toyota, its annual Toyotathon sales event is all about slashing prices, but it also has an NFL tie. At least, Green Bay Packers fans made it that way when they noticed something oddly specific about their star quarterback.

Since 2023, Jordan Love has thrived during Toyotathon. This year, Toyota took notice of this "carspiracy" and turned it into a fun promotion for Packers fans.

Toyota, working with trading card company Panini America, produced a rare trading card that highlights Love’s stats over the past three seasons during the Toyotathon event. It’s basically turned into "Loveathon."

Each trading card includes a piece of Love’s Toyotathon holiday sweater he wore for the promotion, a nod to other rare trading cards with game-used jerseys in them.

Now, the biggest question of them all: How does one procure the special Love card?

"Our dealers are the longtime guardians of Toyotathon magic," Toyota said. "They know how to recognize the chosen few. The cards will find their way — by destiny, not application.

"Maybe it’s for buying a vehicle or wearing a Jordan Love jersey while taking a test drive, but our dealers will find a way to identify those who are destined to carry the magic with them."

Being that there are only 250 cards, Toyota says, "Jordan asked that these cards go only to true fans — and to storytellers who believe in the power woven into that sweater."

So, what exactly has Love done during Toyotathon over the years? The back of the trading card shows that Love has thrown for 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions over 16 career games while the promotion is happening across the country. He has a 68.3% completion rate, 3,719 passing yards and a passer rating of 110.7.

Toyotathon also runs at a time when NFL stakes are at their highest. Every team is clawing for a playoff spot. The Packers are no different.

Love and the Packers defeated the New York Giants on the road Sunday, 27-20, to snap a two-game losing streak and get back into a playoff spot in the NFC. If the season ended today, they would own the No. 6 seed with a 6-3-1 record.

There are still seven games left to play, and Packers fans are hopeful the Toyotathon magic continues for their fifth-year quarterback.

