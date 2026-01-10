Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

NFL
Published

NFL analytics venture, founded by ex-NFL exec, closes Series B investment round

Former Jets, Dolphins exec Mike Tannenbaum founded The 33rd Team in 2019

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for January 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

After calling it a career within team facilities, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum still wanted to be involved in the game.

Tannenbaum joined ESPN as a front office insider in 2019 after serving as the Miami Dolphins' executive vice president of football operations.

That same year, he founded The 33rd Team, which brings in-depth analysis, expert insights and reaction to the latest news from around the league.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Mike Tannenbaum

New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum at Jets Training Camp at SUNY Cortland on July 27, 2012, in Cortland, New York. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Tannenbaum's venture has been utilized by NFL teams to find people to fill roles and design custom solutions to help teams' specific goals, and The 33rd Team has taken another step in its efforts.

The 33rd Team announced Tuesday a Series B funding round with notable investors including Gary Vaynerchuk, Silver Falcon Capital (the family office of former NASCAR CEO Brian France) and John Low.

"To have iconic names and people like Gary Vee, it's the ultimate form of validation, and we're incredibly appreciative of them and all our investors who are backing us," Tannenbaum said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "It's great to have their trust and confidence and everybody in the organization works hard to validate their trust."

Rex Ryan, Mike Tannenbaum, and Woody Johnson

New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan, general manager Mike Tannenbaum and team owner Woody Johnson confer during the Jets rookie minicamp on May 4, 2012, in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

AARON RODGERS TAKES THINLY-VEILED SHOT AT JETS AHEAD OF STEELERS' PLAYOFF GAME

They’ve also added some of the top football minds to their cap table, including NFL alum Justin Pugh and former NFL head coach Matt Patricia.

The announcement highlights The 33rd Team’s pivot from a media-focused organization to a cutting-edge football analytics and technology provider, with partnerships already secured with 10% of all NFL teams for the 2025-26 season, including Tannenbaum's former Jets.

The 33rd Team combines decades of NFL front office expertise with an extensive industry network to rigorously identify, assess and vet elite talent for today’s football organizations. It also uses Zenith, a next-gen data and analytics platform, to deliver results.

Mike Tannenbaum

New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum attends the New York Jets AFC Championship game pep rally in Times Square on Jan. 21, 2010 in New York City. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We've been working hard to look at differentiated data and technology to service the football ecosystem, and over the last couple of years, just looking and observing and researching the environment," Tannenbaum said. "We thought there was a great opportunity to try to bring and do insights based on actual player movement. We're excited about what we're building, and we're very encouraged by the early adoption that some teams have already used our product and bought it."