Lululemon partners with NFL to launch officially licensed apparel for all 32 teams

One of the biggest athletic apparel brands in the world is hitting the gridiron.

The NFL and lululemon have teamed up to deliver elevated apparel and accessories for all 32 teams on Monday. This is the first time that lululemon has offered officially licensed products for the NFL or any of its teams.

Fanatics, the official retailer of the NFL, will exclusively sell the collaboration through its own website, NFL Shop and team shops. The collaboration drops on Oct. 28 on all three sites, while also being sold at team retail locations and at stadium retail stores.

"Together with Fanatics, we are introducing an elevated collection that redefines modern fan apparel and is uniquely designed for everyday comfort," Renie Anderson, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at the NFL, said in a statement. "lululemon boasts a loyal fan base built on culture, meaningful connections and innovation, qualities that thoroughly reflect the NFL."

As part of the launch, NFL greats, including Joe Montana, teamed up for the collaboration with the ‘Welcome to the Fam Club" brand campaign. It spotlights the families behind each athlete, with Nick Foles, Ryan Clark and Emmanuel Acho joining the group as well.

"True NFL fans wear their pride," Celeste Burgoyne, president, Americas and global guest innovation, lululemon, said in a statement. "For them, fan gear is more than apparel, it’s a badge of loyalty and a way to instantly connect with a community that is like a family."

In the brand campaign with the former NFL stars, each of them is surrounded by his family and wearing his former team’s logos and colors.

For example, Montana is pictured with his wife, son and daughter all wearing San Francisco 49ers gear. Nick and Tori Foles are donning Philadelphia Eagles black, white and green, while Ryan Clark and his daughter, Jaden, are decked out in black and gold for his Pittsburgh Steelers.

And though Acho joins Foles in his love for the Eagles, his brother, Sam Acho, is always repping his Chicago Bears.

There will be core lululemon products featured in this launch, including the popular Define, Scuba, Align and Steady State franchises.

The iconic styles that make lululemon’s portfolio so popular among its customers will become NFL team staples for men and women alike.

"We looked to honor that passionate devotion, and are thrilled to be part of that ritual found throughout the NFL season," Burgoyne said.

Lululemon and Fanatics have worked together previously in professional sports, having collaborated with the NHL on a limited line of apparel last year, which expanded to all 32 teams ahead of this season.

