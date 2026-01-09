Fanatics launches a new global studio for premium sports and cultural entertainment

Fanatics and OBB Media announced Tuesday a joint venture poised to be the premier global studio for sports entertainment.

Fanatics Studios is a new entertainment studio built to independently create, finance, produce, and distribute best-in-class content at the intersection of sports and culture.

Fanatics Studio is set to combine industry-leading capabilities, resources, and relationships, uniting Fanatics' unparalleled reach across sports with a proven track record of culturally impactful, award-winning storytelling that has generated billions of views.

Over the next year, Fanatics Studios will release behind-the-scenes looks of Tom Brady's attempt to play flag football in the Olympics, produce a docuseries for the World Baseball Classic, produce the ESPYs, and release further WWE content.

"I’m incredibly excited about launching Fanatics Studios and adding an important content and media business to our growing sports platform that also supports all of our existing businesses," Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said in a release. "We could not have dreamed up a better partner in Michael Ratner and the team at OBB, and together we are going to continue pushing our mission of relentlessly enhancing the fan experience by creating content that brings fans closer than ever to the teams, players, sports, cultural moments and events that they love in a way that’s never been done before."

"Sports and pop culture are converging at the heart of the global entertainment landscape and we’re building Fanatics Studios to redefine what is possible at that intersection," added Fanatics Studios CEO Michael D. Ratner.

"At OBB, our mission has always been to work with the greatest and most ambitious partners, and Fanatics is undeniably that — a powerhouse that is respected by athletes, leagues, organizations, and fans across the sports universe. I can think of no better partner to supercharge the next phase of growth in our sports business, and I look forward to continuing to work with Michael Rubin and the entire Fanatics team as we build the best-in-class studio for the future of sports entertainment."

Fanatics Studios also entered a partnership with the Los Angeles Olympics, producing the official Olympic film.

Fanatics and OBB also recently announced a 10-year partnership to continue to co-produce Fanatics Fest, the world’s number one fan festival, which will return to the Javits Center in New York on July 16-19.