Tom Brady, Druski and Gopuff team up with nonprofit dedicated to making day after Super Bowl national holiday

It’s been a debate for years — should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday in the United States?

Tom Brady, a man who knows a thing or two about winning the "Big Game," has teamed up with comedian and actor Druski and Gopuff, the leading instant commerce platform, to support "The Super Monday Off Coalition" — a nonprofit dedicated to making that Monday a federally recognized holiday through advocacy and political action.

"The Big Game brings every single American together," Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff, said in a news release exclusively obtained by FOX Business. "That’s why the Monday after the Big Game must become Super Monday — an official federal holiday that honors our love for competition, victory and the greatest country on Earth."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

No, this isn’t some ploy or regular ad featuring two recognizable figures in sports and pop culture. A source involved in the seven-figure campaign told FOX Business that this is a real effort, as there will soon be ads targeting folks in Washington, D.C., to get the ball rolling on making the federal holiday come to fruition.

"By supporting The Super Monday Off Coalition, we’re putting real action behind a cultural truth," Gola continued. "Now, the president and Congress have a chance to do something truly historic — to recognize a tradition that already unites this country and create a national holiday Americans will celebrate for generations to come."

TOM BRADY JOINS GOPUFF, INSTANT COMMERCE LEADER, IN MULTIYEAR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

As part of the campaign launch, Brady and Druski star in Gopuff’s new ad, titled "Hard Pass," which showcases the dreaded in-office Super Monday experience. The ad will premiere during FOX’s broadcast of the Green Bay Packers–Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day.

"Going into work the day after the big game? Hard pass," Brady said in the news release. "A massive number of employees unexpectedly call out of work the day after the Big Game, creating a huge headache for businesses across the country and a drag on our economy. That’s why I’m deepening my partnership with Gopuff to tackle this problem head-on. Together, we’re supporting The Super Monday Off Coalition and advocating for an official holiday after the Big Game."

To Brady’s point about the numbers, the Harris Poll found that 43% of employed Americans believe the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday, while 56% of respondents who plan to watch the Big Game wish their organization would give them the next day off.

Gopuff, while using its platform to provide financial support and visibility for The Super Monday Off Coalition, believes the holiday actually makes financial sense as well.

Experts estimate that the impact on American businesses is approximately $3 billion in lost economic activity. Gopuff believes a planned national holiday would help replace "disruption with predictability," giving employers, employees and families the ability to plan ahead.

The "Hard Pass" campaign for Gopuff will continue to share its message throughout the remainder of the football season in hopes of rallying fans of the game — and every American in general — to support the movement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gopuff will donate 1% of its profits from its Super Monday Off collection to The Super Monday Off Coalition from now through Feb. 8, 2026. The company is also urging customers to sign the petition online and contact their elected officials.

"Declaring Super Monday a national holiday is the ultimate pro-family, pro-worker, pro-America win," Gola added. "Workers return Tuesday refreshed and fired up. Kids get to relive the glory with their parents instead of sleeping in class. Businesses plan ahead instead of scrambling. And every American gets one more day to feel proud of the red, white and blue."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.