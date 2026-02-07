Puka Nacua keeps Super Bowl presence alive in Toyota’s game day commercial

Puka Nacua may not be playing in this year's Super Bowl, but he'll still be on television during the game.

The Los Angeles Rams' star wide receiver got the nod to be in a Toyota commercial during the big game.

"I think that still counts as me being in the Super Bowl, so I'm OK with that," Nacua joked.

It remains to be seen what the commercial will feature, but Nacua hinted that it taps into one's childhood.

"We got some great athletes that are all representing Toyota. The story of connection, I think, is what you're going to feel," Nacua said. "The opportunity to connect with your younger self with the passion that drives you to be a great athlete, a great human being, and to give back, the opportunity to have somebody, to be your younger self, to look at that younger person and say, 'These are the things that I would have done. What if I had the information I had now?'

RAMS' PUKA NACUA REACTS TO MATTHEW STAFFORD'S MVP, 2026 RETURN: 'I ALMOST DID A BACKFLIP'

"And to be able to do it with Toyota, who takes care of me and to be able to take care of other people who've been in my life and the supporters of me is a great feeling."

Nacua was also featured in Wednesday night's Toyota Glow-Up Classic, a glow-in-the-dark, all-girls flag football game, as a coach.

"I had so much fun. They were throwing bombs," he said. "I walked out there and said, 'Hey, the first play needs to be a double move,' and the girl said, 'Yes, coach.' And I was like, 'That's the type of energy I need.' And they were out there having fun.

"We did a touchdown celebration with the Toyota Tundra on the side. Michael Pittman was so sad. Jordan Love, they were so sad that we beat them, but the girls were doing good dances. I had an absolute blast."

Nacua appeared much more satisfied with his on-field skills than his acting.

"Whoever's on the editing, I really appreciate you because I know I messed those lines up about 7 million times."