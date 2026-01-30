Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl, could see record payday: report

The Seattle Seahawks are vying for their second Super Bowl win in franchise history, but they'll be plenty busy almost immediately after the game.

According to ESPN, the team, owned by Paul Allen's estate, will go up for sale after the big game.

Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, died in 2018, and the team has been run by his sister, Jody, ever since. The same goes for the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA.

"We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale," a spokesperson for Paul Allen's estate said in a released statement. "We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months."

In 2022, Jody Allen reiterated that both the Seahawks and Trail Blazers would eventually be up for sale. Allen's estate agreed in September to sell the Trail Blazers for a reported $4.25 billion.

Paul Allen agreed to buy the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1996, and the deal was finalized the following year. Since then, the Seahawks have made the playoffs 17 times, 11 of since 2010.

They've gone 1-2 in Super Bowls in that span, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2006 Super Bowl and then the New England Patriots in a fight to win back-to-back titles.

A sale of the team could potentially be the largest in NFL and sports history. Sportico values them at $6.59 billion, 14th-highest in the league.

The last NFL franchise to change hands was the Washington Commanders in 2023, when Dan Snyder sold the team to Josh Harris.

The Seahawks will face the Patriots in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.