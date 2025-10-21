NFL star Travis Kelce teams up with JANA Partners for major Six Flags investment

JANA Partners, a New York-based investment firm, has tapped NFL superstar Travis Kelce for a venture that is the literal definition of fun.

Kelce joins a group, which also includes consumer executive Glenn Murphy and technology executive Dave Habiger, that is investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation – the theme park giant with 42 locations across the United States, Mexico and Canada, with one coming to Saudi Arabia in 2026.

This group will collectively own an economic interest of around 9%, or roughly $200 million, making them one of the largest shareholders of a corporation that is valued at an estimated $2.2 billion.

"I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends," Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, said in a statement. "The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up."

Kelce also made a post on Instagram, where he referenced Cedar Point, one of the many parks under Six Flags that is located in Sandusky, Ohio – just over an hour outside where the Kelce family lived in Cleveland Heights.

"To all my fellow theme park and amusement park lovers. I have some exciting news!!! Couldn’t pass up the opportunity to continue the tradition and make Cedar Point and Six Flags even more special for the next generation of families!" his caption read. "Excited to partner with JANA Partners as an investor in Six Flags. So crazy to even imagine this is real, but you gotta love it when life comes full circle."

JANA Partners reportedly wants to make big changes for Six Flags, which includes improved marketing and customer experience at all of its parks, according to The Wall Street Journal. There is also the potential of a sale as ways to boost its share price, which has gone down due to bad weather and declining visits to the parks.

JANA Managing Partner Scott Ostfeld disclosed his firm’s investment and its group at the 13D Monitor Active-Passive Investor Summit.

"We look forward to working with the Six Flags board and management to unlock shareholder value for the benefit of all stakeholders," he said in a statement.

As for Murphy, he brings a 30-year track record of "strategic and operational leadership across multiple major global brands," which includes serving as chairman and CEO of Gap, Inc. from 2007-14. He also had his hand in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Wella Beauty and Lululemon Athletica, Inc.

Habiger currently serves as vice chairman of J.D. Power, and he previously held the title of President and CEO from 2018-25.

And considering his influence in pop culture as well as sports, Kelce has been an investor in multiple brands throughout his future Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

There is also a Six Flags location in Kansas City, as Worlds of Fun is owned and operated by the corporation.

It was a part of Cedar Fair LP, that purchased it for $40 million in 1995. But Six Flags and Cedar Fair merged in July 2024, creating Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

