Apple announces new iPad Pro, Air tablets

Apple officially introduced updated iPad Pro and Air models that will hit the market later this month.

The tech giant gave details about the new devices, both of which come in two sizes, as part of the product event it held on Tuesday called "Let Loose."

The upcoming iPad Pro will have a "stunningly thin and light design" as well as an Ultra Retina XDR display and other updates. It will rely on an M4 chip.

APPLE SALES FALL LESS THAN EXPECTED, BEATING WALL STREET ESTIMATES

With the new display, the new iPad Pro models will have a capability of 1,000 nits of "full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content," Apple said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 181.71 -1.67 -0.91%

The tech giant also said the new hardware that the iPad Pro has built into it will make the device "outrageously powerful" for artificial intelligence uses.

As for the new iPad Air, Apple Vice President of Product Marketing said it "is more powerful and versatile than ever," citing its "combination of a brilliant Liquid Retina display, the phenomenal performance of the M2 chip, incredible AI capabilities, and its colorful, portable design with support for new accessories."

Another major change the tech giant made to the iPad Air is switching the location of the front-facing camera. It will now be on the "landscape edge" of the device, the company said.

The soon-to-be released iPad Air is also almost 50% quicker than the older, M1-equipped version of the iPad Air thanks to its M2 chip and improved memory bandwidth, per Apple.

Apple started accepting orders for the tablets on Tuesday ahead of their expected May 15 debut in stores.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The new iPad Pro’s price tag in the U.S. will begin at $999 for the 11-inch and $1,299 for the 13-inch.

Customers looking at those devices will have silver and space black colors to choose from.

Meanwhile, Apple has set a starting price of $599 for the 11-inch iPad Air. The 13-inch version of the new iPad Air will be $200 more.

The iPad Air will have four color options available: blue, purple, starlight and space gray.

SAMSUNG OVERTAKES APPLE FOR TOP PHONEMAKER SPOT: REPORT

Apple also unveiled a new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard alongside the tablets.

The new iPads follow other recent product releases from the tech giant run by CEO Tim Cook.

Apple Inc.

The company recently put out revamped MacBook Airs, iMac and Macbook Pros. It also made its first foray into an entirely new product category in nine years with its debut of the Vision Pro headset.