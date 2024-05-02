Apple sales fall less than expected, beating Wall Street estimates

Apple, Inc. posted a year-over-year decline in revenue in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report after the bell on Thursday but still beat Wall Street's expectations.

The tech giant's sales fell 4.3% from the prior year, coming in at $90.75 billion. Analysts anticipated $90.01 billion.

IPhone sales fell 10.5% to $45.96 billion, in line with expectations. Apple executives said in February the previous year's fiscal second quarter had benefited from a $5 billion surge in iPhone sales as the company caught up from supply chain snarls during pandemic lockdowns.

CHINA ORDERS APPLE TO REMOVE WHATSAPP, THREADS, OTHER APPS IN CENSORSHIP MOVE: REPORT

Shares of Apple rose almost 3% in extended trade after the report. Apple's stock has fallen 10% so far in 2024, underperforming the S&P 500's 6% rise.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 173.03 +3.73 +2.20%

Apple, Inc.

Apple also announced a share buyback of an additional $110 billion and said it is raising its quarterly dividend for the 12th year in a row.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.