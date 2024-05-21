Comcast reveals price for Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ streaming bundle

Comcast on Tuesday announced that its new streaming bundle that packages its Peacock service alongside Netflix and Apple TV+ will cost Xfinity internet and TV customers $15 a month.

At a price of $15 per month, the StreamSaver bundle aims to save consumers money in comparison to buying the separate streaming services individually, as Apple TV+ costs $9.99 a month, a standard Netflix subscription with ads costs $6.99 a month and Peacock Premium costs $5.99 a month.

The new bundle, called StreamSaver, is being billed as a "companion to broadband" and offers savings of over 30% to customers, Comcast Cable CEO David Watson said at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference. He noted the bundle would save consumers nearly $100 a year.

Xfinity's website indicated that the StreamSaver bundle will be available starting on May 29 for U.S. customers and will include the Netflix standard plan with ads, plus Peacock Premium and Apple TV+.

Customers interested in the StreamSaver bundle who already have one or more of the platforms included may need to take action on their existing accounts to ensure they're not paying for a duplicate subscription once their bundle goes live.

The Xfinity website notes that, "Management of any existing subscriptions may be required to avoid multiple subscriptions and corresponding charges."

StreamSaver can also be combined with Comcast's new "NOW TV" offering which has more than 40 streaming channels for $30 per month.

"StreamSaver is a homerun for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity's marketing engine," Watson said in a statement. "StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation's best and most reliable network in and out of the home," he added.

Streaming platforms have moved to attract customers by bundling their services at discounted rates amid concerns that a saturated market may have made customers wary of signing up and paying for numerous individual services.

Comcast's announcement comes after Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney announced a bundle earlier this month that lets customers bundle Disney+, Hulu and Max in one package. A price for that bundle was not immediately available following the announcement and the company's statement indicated more details will be shared in the coming months.

Reuters contributed to this report.