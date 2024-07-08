Apple Watch to have larger face size in Series 10 models

Apple is poised to incorporate a larger screen size and some other upgrades when the tech giant releases its Series 10 smartwatch, according to Bloomberg.

The outlet reported on Sunday that the planned upgrades for the two Apple Watch Series 10 models may be linked to the smartwatch celebrating its upcoming 10-year anniversary.

The change in screen size will make the Series 10 more in line with that of the Apple Watch Ultra, according to Bloomberg. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a 49 mm case.

On top of that, Apple reportedly intends to reduce the thickness of the models.

Apple customers will see the tech giant use a new chip to power the Series 10, according to Bloomberg, which could potentially help support future AI features.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on the Bloomberg report but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

The most recently released iteration of the Apple Watch currently available on the market is the Series 9, which debuted in September last year. The Series 9, which relies on the S9 SiP chip, comes in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes.

The tech giant unveiled its first-ever Apple Watch about nine years and 10 months ago.

Bloomberg also reported on Sunday that the Apple Watch SE will get an update. Meanwhile, the Ultra 3 will rely on the same new chip as the Series 10 when it launches, according to the outlet.

Apple’s smartwatches fall within its wearables, home and accessories segment. That unit has generated $19.87 billion in revenue through the first half of the company’s fiscal 2024.

