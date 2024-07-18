Expand / Collapse search
Tech
Apple reportedly talking with studios about more licensed movies

Apple has streamed limited numbers of licensed movies in the past

Apple is reportedly seeking to show more licensed movies on its Apple TV+ streaming platform.

The tech giant has engaged with some big movie studios, discussing the possibility of licensing agreements with them to get additional films, Bloomberg reported. The outlet cited unnamed sources.

That effort was spurred by Apple’s licensing of dozens of movies in the spring proving fruitful for the tech giant and its Apple TV+ service, according to the outlet.

Apple TV+

Apple is reportedly seeking to show more licensed movies on its Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Among the previously-licensed movies it streamed on Apple TV+ were "Titanic," "Argo" and "Mean Girls."

Apple has reportedly sought domestic and international rights from movie studios during the talks.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on Bloomberg’s report.

The Apple logo on a store in Sydney

Apple is reportedly seeking to show more licensed movies on its Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Apple, which has largely used original television and film content to fill Apple TV+, competes with Netflix, Max, Disney+ and other platforms. 

Some services have made large swathes of licensed content available to their subscribers on top of their own productions. Live sports have also become more common on streaming platforms.

Streaming TV remote

Apple is reportedly seeking to show more licensed movies on its Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Apple TV+ has "Friday Night Baseball" through a deal with Major League Baseball and "MSL Season Pass" via a partnership with Major League Soccer. The latter requires an add-on subscription.

A membership to Apple TV+ itself carries a $9.99 per month price tag. It has been that price since October, when it implemented a $3 increase. 