Elon Musk blasts Apple’s approach to AI, threatens to ban devices if OpenAI integrated into operating system

Elon Musk on Monday threatened to ban Apple devices at his respective companies if the tech giant integrated OpenAI at the operating system level.

Writing on X, the Tesla CEO called the prospect an "unacceptable security violation."

Should he follow through with the ban, Musk said visitors would have to check their Apple devices "at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage."

The comments came after Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy "at the core" and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.

Musk said it was "patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!"

A community note under that tweet noted that Apple has created their own AI called "Apple Intelligence" and ChatGPT was an "additional feature within Apple Intelligence, is limited to Siri and Writing Tools and will require permission from the user for every use."

Musk sued OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015, and its CEO Sam Altman at the beginning of March, saying they abandoned the startup's original mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

He has also founded his own startup, xAI, in a bid to challenge OpenAI and build an alternative to the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

xAI was valued at $24 billion in its last funding round, where it raised $6 billion in series B funding.

FOX Business has reached out to Apple and OpenAI for a response to Musk’s comments.

