Apple unveils 'Apple Intelligence' at the WWDC

Apple announced Monday it will incorporate "Apple Intelligence" into its new iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems.

"Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that puts powerful generative models right at the core of your iPhone, iPad and Mac," Apple executive Craig Federighi said at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). "It draws on your personal context to give you intelligence that’s most helpful and relevant to you."

People in the U.S. who own the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro chips and those who own iPad and Mac devices with M1 or later chips will have the ability to use Apple Intelligence once it rolls out with Apple’s iOS 18, iPad OS 18 and macOS Sequoia in the fall.

Apple Intelligence will bring a slew of new features to the tech giant’s devices.

The company created an AI-powered "Writing Tools" feature to help users "rewrite, proofread, and summarize text" in Mail, Notes and other apps, Apple said.

Siri will also become equipped with Apple Intelligence, with Apple giving the digital assistant the power to "take hundreds of new actions in and across Apple and third-party apps." Users will be able to deploy Siri using voice and text requests.

Apple said both "Writing Tools" and Siri will have access to ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Existing subscribers of ChatGPT will have the option to link their account, the tech giant said.

Reports of ChatGPT getting integrated into Apple products had circulated ahead of WWDC.

During the WWDC keynote, Apple executives also indicated they would make other AI models available to its users in the future.

Some other capabilities that Apple Intelligence will facilitate include help prioritizing emails and notifications based on urgency, image generator "Image Playground" and personalized emoji maker "Genmoji." It will also beef up searching and editing in the Photos app.

WWDC 2024 has been highly-anticipated by investors and analysts looking to learn more about the tech giant’s AI efforts. Other major tech companies have been unveiling AI offerings of their own in recent months.

"We think Apple Intelligence is going to be indispensable to the products that already play such an integral role in our lives," CEO Tim Cook said.

The company also walked through updates it made for its various operating systems. For example, for iOS, iPhone users will have many more options to customize their displays and the ability to schedule text messages, among other things.

Eric Revell contributed to this report.