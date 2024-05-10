Apple forced to apologize after new iPad Pro ad sparks controversy online: 'We missed the mark. We’re sorry'

Apple has apologized after a new iPad Pro ad was met with wide and sharp criticism.

The ad, titled "Crush!," debuted earlier this week. It shows a hydraulic press crushing instruments like a piano and a guitar, as well as media devices like a television and cameras.

The short ad shows the press completely destroying the objects and lifts to show a single device: the new, slim iPad Pro.

"Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world," Apple's Marketing Communications VP Tor Myhren said in a statement to Ad Age. "Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry."

The ad faced overwhelmingly negative attention, with many people responding that it was offensive or disrespectful.

FOX Business reached out to Apple but did not immediately receive a response.

It was first shared on Tuesday by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a post on X, calling it "the most advanced display we’ve ever produced."

"Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create," Cook wrote.

Several people commented critically — and the ad has since been widely shared and has faced similar knocks.

"I’m not sure ‘wanton destruction of all the good and beautiful things is this world’ was really the vibe you were trying for," one user wrote.

"I can't relate to this video at all. It lacks any respect for creative equipment and mocks the creators," another added.

"Crushing symbols of human creativity and cultural achievements to appeal to pro creators, nice," yet another user wrote.

One user wrote: "I felt sad when I saw creative tools such as musical instruments and cameras being destroyed. I don't think the creators will like this video."

And, "The symbolism of indiscriminately crushing beautiful creative tools is an interesting choice," another said. A different response read: "You destroyed all the creative tools and effort of humans. Worst. Commercial. Ever."

Another echoed: "It is a heartbreaking, uncomfortable, and egotistic advertisement. When I see this result, I'm ashamed to buy Apple products since nineteen years."

The ad remains posted on Cook’s account and Apple’s YouTube account. Other ads for the new device showcase its processor and graphic capabilities.

The iPad Pro starts at $999. It will be available on May 15.