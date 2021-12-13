Elon Musk named Time 'Person of the Year'

Elon Musk – the richest man in the world, Tesla CEO, and SpaceX founder – is Time’s 2021 "Person of the Year" with the publication citing, among other things, his tenacity as an influencer.

"Musk has spent a lifetime defying the haters; now, it seems, he’s finally in position to put them in their place. For 2021 was the year of Elon Unbound. In April, SpaceX won NASA’s exclusive contract to put U.S. astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972. In May, Musk hosted Saturday Night Live" Time noted.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,017.03 +13.23 +1.32%

Musk, now with a net worth of more than $260 billion, became the chief executive of Tesla in 2008. The company’s first product, the Roadster, debuted that same year and would eventually be followed by the Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

His aerospace company, SpaceX, set many firsts for the private space industry, including becoming the first private company to send astronauts to the International Space Station.