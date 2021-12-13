Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk named Time 'Person of the Year'

Musk is CEO of Tesla, founder of SpaceX

Strategic Wealth Partners Chief Market Strategist Shana Sissel weighs in on Elon Musks’ Twitter feud with Bernie Sanders. video

Elon Musk using Twitter to ‘stir the pot’: Market strategist

Elon Musk – the richest man in the world, Tesla CEO, and SpaceX founder – is Time’s 2021 "Person of the Year" with the publication citing, among other things, his tenacity as an influencer. 

"Musk has spent a lifetime defying the haters; now, it seems, he’s finally in position to put them in their place. For 2021 was the year of Elon Unbound. In April, SpaceX won NASA’s exclusive contract to put U.S. astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972. In May, Musk hosted Saturday Night Live" Time noted. 

Musk, now with a net worth of more than $260 billion, became the chief executive of Tesla in 2008. The company’s first product, the Roadster, debuted that same year and would eventually be followed by the Model S sedan and Model X SUV.

His aerospace company, SpaceX, set many firsts for the private space industry, including becoming the first private company to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

In this photo provided by NASA, from left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide gesture inside the SpaceX Dragon (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP / AP Newsroom)