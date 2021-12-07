Elon Musk Officially ‘Owns No Home’

Elon Musk has fulfilled his pledge made last year to "own no home."

The Tesla boss and billionaire sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, a wealthy Silicon Valley enclave just south of San Francisco. The property sold for $30 million, after initially listing for $37.5 million, when Mr. Musk announced the sale via Twitter in June, and eventually relisting for $31.99 million in October, according to records on the MLS.

NFL HALL OF FAMER EMMITT SMITH’S DALLAS HOME, LISTED FOR $2.2 MILLION, SELLS WITHIN 10 WEEKS

The identity of the buyer has not been made public, and the property’s listing agents, Brent & Mary Gullixson of Compass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Musk, 50, has previously announced that the 47-acre property was his "last remaining house" in California after selling off his other properties in the state.

The 100-year-old estate, known as Guignécourt, had a colorful history even prior to Mr. Musk’s ownership, and was originally built in 1912 by Count Christian de Guigné, a member of French nobility who moved to the state after marrying a California Gold Rush heiress.

TYRA BANKS LISTS LOS ANGELES HOME FOR $7.9 MILLION

The European-style estate is one of the largest parcels of land in the area, and includes hiking trails and a reservoir. The property remained in the de Guigné family for over a century before being listed for an eye-popping $100 million in 2013. In 2016, the asking price was reduced to $29.85 million.

Mr. Musk purchased the home for $23.4 million in 2017, according to public records.

Tune in to FOX Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kacie McDonnell.