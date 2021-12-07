Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

REAL ESTATE

Elon Musk Officially ‘Owns No Home’

The Tesla boss closed on his last remaining property, a lavish historic estate in California’s Silicon Valley for $30 million, this week, according to listing records

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 7

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Elon Musk has fulfilled his pledge made last year to "own no home."

The Tesla boss and billionaire sold his 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, a wealthy Silicon Valley enclave just south of San Francisco. The property sold for $30 million, after initially listing for $37.5 million, when Mr. Musk announced the sale via Twitter in June, and eventually relisting for $31.99 million in October, according to records on the MLS.

NFL HALL OF FAMER EMMITT SMITH’S DALLAS HOME, LISTED FOR $2.2 MILLION, SELLS WITHIN 10 WEEKS

The identity of the buyer has not been made public, and the property’s listing agents, Brent & Mary Gullixson of Compass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Musk, 50, has previously announced that the 47-acre property was his "last remaining house" in California after selling off his other properties in the state.

The 100-year-old estate, known as Guignécourt, had a colorful history even prior to Mr. Musk’s ownership, and was originally built in 1912 by Count Christian de Guigné, a member of French nobility who moved to the state after marrying a California Gold Rush heiress.

TYRA BANKS LISTS LOS ANGELES HOME FOR $7.9 MILLION

The European-style estate is one of the largest parcels of land in the area, and includes hiking trails and a reservoir. The property remained in the de Guigné family for over a century before being listed for an eye-popping $100 million in 2013. In 2016, the asking price was reduced to $29.85 million.

Mr. Musk purchased the home for $23.4 million in 2017, according to public records.

Tune in to FOX Business each Tuesday at 8 p.m. for "American Dream Home" hosted by Cheryl Casone and "Mansion Global" hosted by Kacie McDonnell.