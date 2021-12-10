Tesla's Musk says he is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said https://bit.ly/3Gz1TN0 in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 1,003.80 -65.16 -6.10%

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion since.

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)