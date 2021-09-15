Elon Musk's SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch: LIVE Updates
Billionaires Musk, Bezos and Branson are racing for space supremacy
Elon Musk's SpaceX and its civilian crew is ready to make history with their Wednesday evening launch.
SPACEX TO MAKE HISTORY WITH ALL-CIVILIAN CREW MISSION, INSPIRATION4
The company's first private spaceflight and the world's first all-civilian spaceflight is scheduled to take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:02 pm ET, conditions permitting.
BILLIONAIRES BATTLE FOR SPACE DOMINANCE
