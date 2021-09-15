Expand / Collapse search
SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch: LIVE Updates

Billionaires Musk, Bezos and Branson are racing for space supremacy

Former NASA astronaut and ISS Commander Dr. Leroy Chiao reacts to SpaceX’s plans for the world’s first all-civilian flight.  video

Former NASA astronaut on safety aspects of SpaceX all-civilian flight

Elon Musk's SpaceX and its civilian crew is ready to make history with their Wednesday evening launch. 

SPACEX TO MAKE HISTORY WITH ALL-CIVILIAN CREW MISSION, INSPIRATION4

The company's first private spaceflight and the world's first all-civilian spaceflight is scheduled to take off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:02 pm ET, conditions permitting. 

BILLIONAIRES BATTLE FOR SPACE DOMINANCE

Follow the historic mission along in the FOX Business Blog. Mobile users click here.

