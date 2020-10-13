Elon Musk’s Boring Company looking to expand Las Vegas Loop

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Boring Company is looking to expand its Las Vegas Loop system, according to an announcemeny by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Continue Reading Below

TESLA CUTS MODEL S PRICE BY $3,000 AMID SALES SLIDE

LVCA president and CEO Steve Hill confirmed the proposed plan during the organization's Board of Directors meeting, noting that the tunneling company has recently submitted a special use permit application to the City of Las Vegas and intends to file a land use application in Clark County shortly.

"The Vegas Loop will be a game changer for our visitors seeking to quickly access world-class attractions and resorts throughout the destination in a fun and convenient way," Hill said.

According to the LCVA, the Vegas Loop will consist of underground tunnels stretching as far north as downtown Las Vegas, throughout the Strip corridor, and as far south as the Allegiant Stadium, pending approval later this week by the Stadium Authority, the owner of the stadium.

ELON MUSK TWEETS FIRST RENDER OF BORING COMPANY'S LAS VEGAS LOOP TRANSPORTATION HUB

The Loop tunnel system will transport passengers at high speed using autonomous Tesla vehicles.

President of the Boring Company's Vegas Loop, Steve Davis, added that the company is "very excited about the future of Loop transportation in Las Vegas and are grateful for the enthusiasm shown by Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the LVCVA, the resorts, and attractions."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The new expansion plans comes as construction for the Boring Company's Convention Center Loop is scheduled to be completed by January. The $52 million project connects the 3.2 million square foot Las Vegas Convention Center with a $980 million expansion of West Hall.

Resorts World Las Vegas, a $4.3 billion resort scheduled to open in summer 2021, was also given approval from the Clark County Commission in August to move forward with constructing a passenger station and tunnel that will connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center campus via the Vegas Loop system. In addtion, Wynn Las Vegas submitted a land-use application to Clark County in June for the design of an underground tunnel that will connect Encore at Wynn to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS