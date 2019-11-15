Colin Kaepernick 'focused' as he arrives in Atlanta for workout: report

Colin Kaepernick arrived in Atlanta on Thursday days before he is set to work out for a handful of NFL teams nearly three years after he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Witnesses who saw him arrive at the airport told TMZ Sports the quarterback “looked like he was focused.”

Kaepernick, 32, is expected to work out for a handful of teams over the weekend. The showcase will be led by former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and he will be assisted by former Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin, the NFL announced.

The NFL said 11 teams will be in attendance for the workout, including the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Redskins.

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are also expected to be in attendance, ESPN reported.

Kaepernick tweeted earlier this week he was excited for the event.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” he wrote. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Kaepernick hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2016 season with the 49ers. In that season, he had 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions in 12 games.

He also started a firestorm in the league when he decided to kneel for the national anthem to bring awareness to perceived racial injustice across the U.S. His protest kick-started more mass protests from players across the NFL and the reaction reached the upper echelon of the White House.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract in 2016 in hopes to find a deal with a new team. He didn’t and eventually filed a grievance against the league alleging owners were colluding to keep him from playing football again. Kaepernick and the NFL settled the grievance in February.