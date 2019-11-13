NFL teams confused by Colin Kaepernick workout invite: Report

Several NFL team executives were confused by the league’s decision to arrange a private workout for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick later this week, according to a report on Tuesday.

The league invited teams to attend the event in Atlanta in which Kaepernick is scheduled to conduct an on-field workout and an interview. A memo distributed to all 32 franchises noted that several NFL teams had inquired about Kaepernick’s football conditioning and willingness to return to the league.

With invitations distributed just days before the workout, several high-level NFL team executives told Kaepernick representatives that they were “were caught off-guard and confused by the purpose” of the workout, ESPN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season and has repeatedly expressed interest in a comeback.

At present, it’s unclear how many NFL teams plan to attend the workout in some capacity. The league memo said a video of Kaepernick’s workout and interview would be made available for teams.

The Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have indicated they will send a representative to the workout, according to multiple reports.

Kaepernick confirmed his participation in a tweet late Monday, noting that he was “in shape and ready for this for three years.”

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his representatives learned about the NFL-arranged workout on Tuesday morning, hours before teams were informed, according to ESPN. League officials reportedly declined a request by Kaepernick’s camp to hold the practice on a Tuesday rather than on a Saturday, as well as a request for a list of executives who planned to attend the workout.

Kaepernick led player national anthem protests meant to call attention to social injustice and police brutality during the 2016 season. He and former 49ers Eric Reid later filed a collusion grievance against the league, alleging NFL teams conspired not to sign them to contracts because of their role in the protests.

The grievance was eventually settled out of court. Reid is currently under contract with the Carolina Panthers.

