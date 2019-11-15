Browns' Myles Garrett brawl could lead to hefty fine, lengthy suspension

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to receive a hefty fine and a long suspension for an incident during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Continue Reading Below

Garrett was involved in a brawl with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. During the brouhaha, he removed Rudolph’s helmet and hit him over the head with it. Three Steelers offensive linemen then got involved in the incident and subdued the star defensive end, but the damage was already done.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Garrett was ejected from the game and the reaction was enormous.

FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira said during the broadcast he expected Garrett to receive a multi-game suspension for his actions.

“This is a terrible situation,” Pereira said. “And I certainly think we’ll be looking at suspensions. I think the swinging of the helmet is like crazy. It’s absolutely crazy. It’s actually in the rulebook where it says you actually cannot take a player’s helmet off and use it as a weapon.

COLIN KAEPERNICK WORKOUT LEAVES NFL INSIDER AND SUPPORTERS SKEPTICAL

“But to me, Garrett is going to have a pretty lengthy suspension and not just because of what he did tonight. You gotta go back and look at the season. He’s already been fined twice for hits on the quarterback and now you take this incident. I’m not going to be surprised if we see something that could approach four games.”

The Texas A&M product apologized for his actions after the game, admitting that he lost his cool.

Garrett was fined twice this season for amounts totaling more than $50,000. He received a $10,527 fine for an excessive facemask penalty on Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and was fined $42,112 for a roughing the passer penalty on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian, which resulted in his season-ending broken ankle.

The third-year player attempted to dismiss the notion he was a dirty player after a four-penalty game against the Jets in September.

“I know who I am and the guys within these walls know who I am and that's not me,” he said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. “I'm not going to do anything to try and hurt this team or take out any player outside the rule book. I'm just going to keep playing this game the way it's supposed to be played and that's violently but passionately.”

On the roughing the passer penalty that cost Siemian his season, Garrett said, “You don't want to put anybody out for the season. It's their job and it's something that you don't do unless you love it, and you don't want to take that away from anybody. I hope he comes back faster and stronger than he ever has and I wish the best for him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

In nine games this season, Garrett has 10 sacks, 28 total tackles and two forced fumbles.