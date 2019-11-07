Antonio Brown set to meet with NFL investigators despite Twitter tirade

Embattled free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to meet next week with NFL officials to address multiple allegations of sexual assault despite an expletive-laden social media rant Thursday in which he vowed to “never play” in the league again.

The meeting between Brown and NFL investigators was expected to take place on Nov. 14, the NFL Network reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The league has had an active investigation into Brown since September, when his former personal trainer filed a civil lawsuit accusing the NFL star of sexual assault during three encounters in June 2017 and May 2018.

However, the status of the meeting was in doubt as of Thursday afternoon after Brown posted a profanity-laced tweet accusing league officials of unfair treatment.

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and blood F--- the @nfl I'll never play in that s--- treat black people the worse! Clear my name and go f--- your self."

Brown later deleted that post and appeared to backtrack on his remarks. In a second tweet, the former Patriots wide receiver said he still intends to pursue an NFL comeback following the league’s investigation.

“I'm just very frustrated right now with the false allegations and slander to my name,” he wrote. “I love football and I miss it. I just want to play and I'm very emotional about that. I'm determined to make my way back to the NFL asap.”

Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, did not immediately respond to request for comment. The NFL declined to comment.

Aside from the pending civil lawsuit, Brown was accused by a second woman, an artist, of exposing himself while she worked on a mural at his Pittsburgh-area home in 2017.

Brown has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

The Patriots released Brown on Sept. 20, hours after Sports Illustrated reported that he had threatened the second accuser by text message. He played just one game for New England.

Brown signed with the Patriots shortly after demanding his release from the Oakland Raiders. The 31-year-old star clashed with Raiders management over fines related to practices he missed while challenging the NFL’s decision to ban his preferred helmet model.

Brown’s representatives filed grievances seeking nearly $40 million in lost salary from the Raiders and Patriots.